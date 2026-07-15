Jets sign forward Cole Perfetti to a five-year contract

WINNIPEG, July 15, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team agreed to terms with forward Cole Perfetti on a five-year contract with an average annual value of $6,000,000.

Perfetti, 24, recorded 32 points (12G, 20A) and 20 penalty minutes in 68 games for the Jets in 2025-26. The Whitby, Ont. native set a career high with 15:37 time-on-ice per game last season.

Perfetti, the Jets’ first-round pick (10th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, set career highs for points (50) and assists (32) in 82 games in 2024-25. In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he scored the latest tying goal in a Game 7 in NHL history to help Winnipeg overcome the St. Louis Blues in their First Round matchup. Perfetti has recorded 157 points (59G, 98A) and 68 PIMs in 290 career regular season games over the past five seasons for Winnipeg. He has posted six points (3G, 3A) and two PIMs in 14 playoff games.

Internationally, Perfetti has represented Canada on several occasions, highlighted by a gold medal win at the 2021 World Championship where he recorded two goals and four PIMs in 10 games.

Cole Perfetti

Forward

Born Jan. 1 2002 -- Whitby, ONT

Height 5.11 -- Weight 185 -- Shoots L

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