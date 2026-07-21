"I was very happy to get it done."

Jets forward Cole Perfetti shares his excitement after signing his new five-year, $30 million contract last Wednesday.

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Waiting is one of life’s toughest challenges.

For Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti, the patience paid off. Last Wednesday, the 23-year-old signed a five-year, $30 million contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for July 20 and securing his future in Winnipeg.

“We obviously had to file for arb and go through that process. I don’t think it was ever a serious thought. I know on our side we definitely didn’t want to go there. My family, myself, we love it here. It was never any worry about that,” said Perfetti during his Zoom call.

“Obviously we kind of got a little close to the day but no, it came together very quickly. Overall, I think it was pretty smooth as far as negotiations go. I was very happy to get it done and find a contract both sides are very happy with.”

Perfetti is coming off a season in which he recorded 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) for the Jets, but he did miss the first 14 games of the campaign after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason. The 24-year-old said he has a completely different mindset this summer heading into the fall.

“I think last year coming into it, obviously being a younger guy in a contract year, you want to play really well. And then to have to deal with the injury and never really get your feet up under you and not feel super great for a while throughout the season, it was frustrating. It’s definitely nice now feeling really good, feeling great on the ice,” said Perfetti.

“Excited now to….hopefully this is the longest offseason that we have. I’ve been trying to make the most of it. This is the most I’ve spent on the ice. This is the best I’ve felt in the gym. Overall, the body and the mind are in a great spot.”

Cole Perfetti with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers

The young forward was also excited to share the news with his teammates at Adam Lowry’s wedding in Winnipeg this past weekend, where he celebrated signing on to remain a Jet for at least the next five seasons.

“Got to have a couple of dinners with everyone and just spend time with the guys. So, it was great to see them, and they were obviously super happy, super supportive. We had a great time together,” said Perfetti.

“When I signed on Wednesday, just the amount of messages from the guys on the team, past teammates, whatever, reaching out just very happy, very excited. It means a lot when guys that, A.) you're playing with right now are that excited and texting you, but also guys that you've played with in the past that are super happy for you. So great to see everyone this weekend and be able to hang out and celebrate it all together.”

The Jets front office has been busy making changes to a roster that missed the playoffs which was a disappointing follow up to winning the Presidents’ Trophy the season before. Winnipeg has added goaltender Stuart Skinner, forward Noah Gregor, defencemen Henry Thrun and Mario Ferraro. Perfetti played with Ferraro at the World Hockey Championships and has heard nothing but good things about the former Shark.

“So, it's super exciting to get the chance to play with him again, and obviously his play on the ice speaks for itself. But from all the stories and everything that everyone's saying about what kind of guy he is off the ice, it sounds like he's going to be a great fit for our locker room,” said Perfetti.

“Someone that we need and someone that's going to come right in and be awesome to play with, hang out with. So super excited to be teammates with him again and get to know him a little more.”

Viggo-mania has taken over the Manitoba capital after the Jets selected Swedish centre Viggo Björck eighth overall at the NHL Draft. Björck just signed his entry-level deal with the Jets and could be playing up the middle on the team’s second line alongside Perfetti.

“The management has, obviously, put that faith in me. So, now it’s my job to go out there and play and live up to those expectations and I’m very excited for that. As a leader, if playing with Viggo is the case, he’s an 18-year-old kid and I know I’m only 24, so still a young guy myself, but it wasn’t too long ago that I was in his shoes playing as a young guy,” said Perfetti.

“It’s not easy the NHL, it’s a hard league and coming in every day, having someone who’s a similar age that kind of just went through the ups and downs of it all being a younger guy, maybe being able to connect with him and relate to him a little more, it might be able to help both of us.”

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