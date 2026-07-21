"I was very happy to get it done."

The young forward was also excited to share the news with his teammates at Adam Lowry’s wedding in Winnipeg this past weekend, where he celebrated signing on to remain a Jet for at least the next five seasons.

“Got to have a couple of dinners with everyone and just spend time with the guys. So, it was great to see them, and they were obviously super happy, super supportive. We had a great time together,” said Perfetti.

“When I signed on Wednesday, just the amount of messages from the guys on the team, past teammates, whatever, reaching out just very happy, very excited. It means a lot when guys that, A.) you're playing with right now are that excited and texting you, but also guys that you've played with in the past that are super happy for you. So great to see everyone this weekend and be able to hang out and celebrate it all together.”

The Jets front office has been busy making changes to a roster that missed the playoffs which was a disappointing follow up to winning the Presidents’ Trophy the season before. Winnipeg has added goaltender Stuart Skinner, forward Noah Gregor, defencemen Henry Thrun and Mario Ferraro. Perfetti played with Ferraro at the World Hockey Championships and has heard nothing but good things about the former Shark.

“So, it's super exciting to get the chance to play with him again, and obviously his play on the ice speaks for itself. But from all the stories and everything that everyone's saying about what kind of guy he is off the ice, it sounds like he's going to be a great fit for our locker room,” said Perfetti.

“Someone that we need and someone that's going to come right in and be awesome to play with, hang out with. So super excited to be teammates with him again and get to know him a little more.”

Viggo-mania has taken over the Manitoba capital after the Jets selected Swedish centre Viggo Björck eighth overall at the NHL Draft. Björck just signed his entry-level deal with the Jets and could be playing up the middle on the team’s second line alongside Perfetti.