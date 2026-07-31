What if they weren't the Jets?

When True North Sports and Entertainment announced it had purchased the Atlanta Thrashers and was bringing the NHL back to Winnipeg, most fans never doubted what the team would be called. The Jets name felt inevitable.

As it turned out, they were right.

But believe it or not, the Jets weren't the only name under consideration before executive chairman Mark Chipman made the official announcement at the NHL Draft in St. Paul.

There were several possibilities. The Manitoba Moose already had a strong connection to the city, having called the then MTS Centre home since it opened in November 2004. The Winnipeg Falcons also had a compelling case. The legendary club captured the Allan Cup in 1920 before representing Canada at the Olympic Games in Belgium, where it won the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal in hockey.

And then there was one more intriguing option: the Polar Bears.

"Eventually we started talking about what animal or what are things that are synonymous with the region or the area that are unique to us, and the city had just built the Journey to Churchill (exhibit at the zoo),” said Dorian Morphy, who is the Senior Vice President, Brand and Chief Marketing Office for True North.

“Polar bears are sort of like what we're world famous for. So, why don't we explore that? And it's such a great animal. In terms of when you think of merchandise and bears are cool, right? But I would say the final three were Moose, Jets and Polar Bears. But we wanted to make sure that we weren't just defaulting Jets. We went through the exercise of exploring it. It was fun.”

Let's dig into it a little further.

As the years have passed, Morphy admits it's become a little easier to talk about the possibility that Winnipeg's NHL team could have ended up with a very different identity. While the Jets name was ultimately the right fit, it's fascinating to look back at the options that were seriously considered.

Here's a closer look at what was on the table.

“We were playing around between Manitoba or Winnipeg. We were working, you know this stuff doesn’t just appear like this as this is probably nine months of work,” said Morphy.

“Ultimately the gut check came, I think, right when Mark was about to leave for the draft, we still weren't 100% He obviously announced the name on the draft floor on behalf of the Winnipeg Jets. It was crazy. We came to that conclusion, because first and foremost, you got to listen to your fans. But we definitely in that year before, knowing that this was a possibility, the team was a possibility, wanted to explore.”

Over the years, Manitoba hockey fans have got a look at what might have been as the Manitoba Moose have worn different versions of Polar Bear jerseys.