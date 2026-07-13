Jets sign forward Viggo Björck to a three-year, entry-level contract

Björck signs three-year, entry-level contract with AAV of $1,075,000.

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By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, July 13, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today that they have signed forward Viggo Björck to a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $1,075,000.

Björck, Winnipeg’s first-round pick (eighth overall) in the 2026 NHL Draft, tallied 15 points (6G, 9A) in 42 games with Djurgårdens IF in the SHL as well as three points (1G, 2A) in three playoff games. In 2024-25, the Stockholm, Sweden product broke Sweden’s J20 Nationell league record for scoring by a 16-year-old, posting 74 points (27G, 47A) in 42 games. 

Internationally, Björck claimed a gold medal at the 2026 World Junior Championship, posting nine points (3G, 6A) in seven games, a silver medal at the 2025 U18 World Championship, and bronze at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The 18-year-old also represented Sweden at the 2026 World Championship, recording six points (1G, 5A) in eight games, ranking fourth on the team. 

Viggo Björck
Centre

Born Mar. 12, 2008 – Stockholm, Sweden

Height 5.09 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots R

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