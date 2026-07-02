Ferraro ready for fresh start with Jets

“So that was an awesome experience for me, representing Canada alongside those guys, two really good teammates on the team. I mean, we're all really tight, so it'll be fun to kind of reunite with them. We share a championship together at Worlds, so that's pretty cool,” said Ferraro.

“Those are those are the two guys, but playing in the Western Conference for seven years, and playing against the Jets, and kind of have an on-ice relationship with some of those guys as well, competing against them and stuff like that. So, yeah, I'm pumped up to join their squad and play alongside rather than against and have some success.”

The 27-year-old spent the first seven years of his NHL career with the Sharks, a team that never finished higher than sixth in the Pacific Division during his tenure. San Jose failed to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of those seven seasons, making Ferraro's move to Winnipeg a chance for a fresh start.

“So, there's a lot of people that I can thank in the Sharks organization, to many of the staff for allowing my dream to come true playing in the NHL. It’s tough saying goodbye,” said Ferraro.

“But I'm excited for the next chapter. I think it was my time, but I'm ready to start the year as a Jet and I'm pumped up to win here. That's part of the game. Again, I'm extremely grateful. But I'm also extremely honoured and grateful to get started here in Winnipeg.”

Ferraro suited up for all 82 games for the first time in his NHL career last season and hasn't played fewer than 78 games in each of the past three years. That's an impressive feat for a defenceman whose game is built on sacrificing his body with shot blocks and grinding through tough penalty-killing minutes.

“I think it really comes down to being proactive. When something happens or you feel something, just acting on it quick and taking the initiative to make yourself better. I’ve learned a lot about my body over the years as well,” said Ferraro.

“I think if I look back at the years I’ve played, I’ve played more games every year that I’ve played in the league from year one. And last year, playing all 82 games, that was the first time I’ve done that, which I hope to do more.”