Jets announce 2026-27 regular season schedule

WINNIPEG, July 16, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, released today the 84-game schedule for the 2025-26 NHL regular season.

PRINTABLE CALENDAR SCHEDULE

The Jets open their season at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Oct. 2 when they host the Boston Bruins. The Jets then head out on the road to meet the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Oct. 4. The Jets play the 2026 Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes twice in three weeks early in the season: first at Canada Life Centre on Oct. 17 then in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 1.

The longest homestand of the season is a six-game set at Canada Life Centre from Mar. 1 – 13. Winnipeg’s nine-day break for the 2027 NHL All-Star Game runs from Feb. 4 – 12. The Jets’ longest road trips in 2026-27 are three separate four-game sets (Oct. 29 – Nov. 3, Jan. 28 – Feb. 3, and Mar. 27 – Apr. 5) though the Jets do play six straight road games between Jan. 28 and Feb. 15 with the All-Star break falling in the middle of that stretch.

Winnipeg’s first all-Canadian matchup in the 2026-27 season will be the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic when the Jets host the Montreal Canadiens at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 25. Winnipeg and Montreal’s alumni will also face off on Saturday, Oct. 24 in the 2026 Alumni Game at Canada Life Centre. In total, Winnipeg faces Canadian teams on 14 other occasions – seven games at Canada Life Centre and seven times on the road. The Jets host the Calgary Flames (Jan. 2 and Mar. 7) and Vancouver Canucks (Nov. 5 and Apr. 9) twice, while the Edmonton Oilers (Apr. 7), Ottawa Senators (Nov. 17), and Toronto Maple Leafs (Mar. 11) will all travel to Winnipeg once.

The new 84-game schedule sees the Jets play all their Central Division rivals four times, a pair of home and road tilts in each case, for a total of 28 matchups. Winnipeg clash with every Pacific Division team three times, while hosting and visiting all 16 teams in the Eastern Conference once throughout the 2026-27 season.

The Jets are at their busiest during the month of November when they play 15 games. Winnipeg has nine back-to-backs this season: six are two straight games as the visiting team, two feature a game at Canada Life Centre and a game on the road, and one will be consecutive games in Winnipeg against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20. Saturdays are the busiest day for the Jets with the team playing 19 times.

Television broadcast schedules will be released shortly, most Jets games will be available on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN app with the rest broadcast on Rogers Sportsnet and Amazon Prime. Once again this season, all 84 games are being broadcast on Global News Radio 680 CJOB (CJOB AM) and will also be simulcast on Power 97.

FULL SCHEDULE LIST

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