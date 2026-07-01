Jets sign goaltender Stuart Skinner to a two-year contract

WINNIPEG, July 1, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team agreed to terms with goaltender Stuart Skinner on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $3,750,000. Skinner will hold a Zoom media availability today (Wednesday, July 1) at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Skinner, 27, played 50 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers in 2025-26 and had a 23-17-9 record with two shutouts, a 2.92 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage. The Edmonton, Alta. native also played three playoff games for the Penguins and went 0-3 with a 3.08 GAA and a .873 SV%.

Skinner, Edmonton’s third-round pick (78th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, has featured in 224 career NHL games for the Oilers and Penguins and posted a 121-71-23 record with nine shutouts, a 2.77 GAA and a .902 SV%. He also helped backstop Edmonton to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances (2024 and 2025) and has a 26-25 postseason record with four shutouts, a 2.89 GAA and a .892 SV%. Skinner was the runner-up for the 2023 Calder Memorial Trophy for rookie of the year and was named to the 2023 NHL All-Rookie Team after he went 29-14-5 with a shutout, a 2.73 GAA and a .914 SV% in an impressive freshman campaign. He also played in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game for Team Pacific.