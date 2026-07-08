Jets and Moose announce affiliation agreement with Bloomington Bison

WINNIPEG, July 8, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, along with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, announced today they have entered into an affiliate agreement with the Bloomington Bison as the organization’s ECHL affiliate for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

"We are excited to begin this new partnership with the Bloomington Bison,” said Craig Heisinger, Senior Vice President & Director of Hockey Operations/Assistant General Manager of the Winnipeg Jets and General Manager of the Manitoba Moose. “The Bison have already shown their commitment to success on the ice, reaching the playoffs in their second season of operation. We look forward to the opportunity, and professional environment, this affiliation will provide for our prospects.”

Eleven players who suited up for the Moose last season played ECHL games in their careers. Eight of those players featured for both Manitoba and in the ECHL last season.

The Bison posted a 37-30-5 record in 2025-26, their second season in the ECHL. The club qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time and earned their first postseason win in franchise history by a 5-3 margin over the Toledo Walleye on Apr. 29. Bloomington was the ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers and Hartford Wolf Pack for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

“I’m thrilled for the next step in growing our organization,” said Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch. “The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose have a long and proven track record of developing talent on and off the ice. Their vision and professionalism align with our values in Bloomington, and this affiliation will provide even more opportunities for our players, and for our fans to see them grow.”

The Bloomington Bison begin their third season, and their first as the ECHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets and the Manitoba Moose, on Saturday, Oct. 17 when they host the Kalamazoo Wings at the Grossinger Motors Arena.

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