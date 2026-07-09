Freij embraces every step of hockey journey

Jets prospect Alfons Freij experienced a little bit of everything during the 2025-26 season.

After starting the year with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League, the 20-year-old then left to take part of the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championship, winning gold with Sweden. Freij wrapped up his time in the SHL, finishing with 11 points (6G, 5A) in 42 games and then came over to North America and began his pro career with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

The Swedish defenceman said all those experiences helped with his development.

“If we start with SHL, it was a difference coming from Allsvenskan (the previous season) in the second division. So, all those four has helped me really much to come to world juniors, compare yourself to the best juniors in the world, and to get an opportunity to play there,” said Freij at Jets development camp last week.

“And to come here at the end of the year and yeah, try to get the best game out of myself, so it helped me much.”

Freij ended up recording his first AHL point, an assist in his fifth game on April 15. Even though it was only five games, Freij said the opportunity taking in everything that he could to learn how to become a better pro.

“I was there every day, learned from the guys that'd been there for a while, and, yeah, I think that was a great opportunity for me and a great experience,” said Freij.

“So, I mean, I only played face games but felt like I played more because I was there learning every day. So, yeah, it was a good time."

Freij has a lot of his countrymen surrounding him these days with the Jets drafting Sascha Boumedienne (1st round, 2025), Viktor Klingsell (5th round, 2025) and Viggo Björck (1st round, 2026). It’s a big change from the days when Winnipeg used to be known as Finn-ipeg.

“That's a better switch for me,” smiled Freij.

“No, I think it's great. Obviously, it's good for us Swedes. It's safe to have some Swedish friends, like all of the four players that are here, we know each other, and so it's just great. We're having a good time. I'm really glad that we picked Viggo. I was hyped back home. So, no, it's just great."

With his first full season in the American Hockey League coming this season, Freij has a big list of things he will be working on this summer.

“I want to say everything, of course. I want to be bigger, stronger, and to use my body more,” said Freij.

“I think I'm pretty heavy, but it doesn't seem like it on the ice, I think, but trying to use my body more and my conditioning, I would say.”

Freij’s also wants to get better at his defensive details.

“I know my offensive game, but it can be a lot better as well,” said Freij.

“But I want to be a two-way defenceman, so I'm trying to get trying to get better at both, but I want to develop more at the defensive side.”