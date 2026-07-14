Gregor sees opportunity with the Jets

Gregor recorded nine points in 37 games with the Panthers last season.

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

One of the newest members of the Winnipeg Jets has played in a variety of hockey markets during his time in the NHL. The Jets organization will be the fifth one he will play for (San Jose, Toronto, Ottawa and Florida are the others) and the Edmonton product is looking forward to playing a little closer to home this season.

“Winnipeg's a smaller market compared to you know Toronto for sure, but the fans are unbelievable. They care about their team. It's a nice community. I've got some buddies that live out there, so they tell me nothing but good things about the fans and the people,” said Gregor.

“And then just you know watching their playoffs and having the white out there, it's pretty crazy. And even just going and playing there on the road, you get to see how crazy the fans are. So that that's really exciting.”

Gregor signed a one-year, two-way deal worth an average annual value of $850,000, citing his belief that the opportunity is a great fit for both him and his style of play.

“Obviously, I'm on a two-way deal, but I'm coming into camp to try and make the team, and I think that there's some room there for me to maybe crack the opening night lineup, and that's my goal coming into camp,” said Gregor.

“And then if that doesn't happen, I think there'll be some chances throughout the year with injuries, like there always is on most teams, to hopefully get a chance to get called up.”

Gregor, originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round (111th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft, has posted 79 points (40G, 39A) and 142 PIMs in 330 career games. One of his set of skills that will be an asset here in Winnipeg, is penalty killing.

“It's something that I feel like I could bring onto Winnipeg is just some speed, a work ethic, which I think is the biggest part about being a penalty killer, is you have to have the mindset you're going to go out and outwork the power play,” said Gregor.

“So, I think for me, it's just enjoying that you can shut a team down and maybe frustrate some of their top players while you know getting a job done for your own team.”

Gregor is already familiar with several members of the Jets organization. He played alongside captain Adam Lowry at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, where Canada fell to Finland in the gold medal game. He also knows goaltender Stuart Skinner, as both grew up in the Edmonton area. The 27-year-old is especially excited to reunite with Mario Ferraro, who also signed with the Jets as a free agent on July 1. The two were roommates for a season in San Jose.

“It was entertaining,” said Gregor.  

“I'll say that he's a very energetic guy, very positive guy. There are not too many dull moments with him, whether it was in the house, at the rink on the road. We've stayed really close over the years, and he's one of my good buddies.”

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