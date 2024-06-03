Mick E. Moose Accordion

I need to stay hydrated, so I drink plenty of water before a game. It's important to eat a meal with a lot of nutrients, so I like to eat big salad of greens, with a lot of nuts and fruit mixed in to give me those extra nutrients.

It's not hard to get pumped up for a game. Just thinking about stepping out in front of 15,000 hockey fans makes my skin tingle. My job itself is enough to get me pumped up for a Jets game.