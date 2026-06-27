Meet the Jets 2026 Draft class

ROUND 1 | Pick #8
Viggo Björck – Centre
Born: Mar. 12, 2008 – Stockholm, Sweden
Height: 5’9” - Weight: 181 lbs – Shoots: R
Jets Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Hillier: "I have to be honest. He's one of the most exciting draft picks I've ever had. I've been doing this a long time. I think he's the smartest player in the draft this year. He's one of the smartest players I've scouted. I call him short, but I don't call him small. He doesn't play small. He comes out of the corners with pucks. He uses a long stick. He's got good skill, he's a good skater, but his hockey sense is off the charts. He's just a kid that naturally knows positioning.”