Meet the Jets 2026 Draft class

The Jets selected seven players this weekend, led by centre Viggo Björck at eighth overall

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

ROUND 1 | Pick #8

Viggo Björck – Centre

Born: Mar. 12, 2008 – Stockholm, Sweden

Height: 5’9” - Weight: 181 lbs – Shoots: R

Jets Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Hillier: "I have to be honest. He's one of the most exciting draft picks I've ever had. I've been doing this a long time. I think he's the smartest player in the draft this year. He's one of the smartest players I've scouted. I call him short, but I don't call him small. He doesn't play small. He comes out of the corners with pucks. He uses a long stick. He's got good skill, he's a good skater, but his hockey sense is off the charts. He's just a kid that naturally knows positioning.”

ROUND 3 | Pick #71

Samuel Hrenák – Goalie

Born: Mar. 9, 2008 – Povazska Bystrica, Slovakia

Height: 6’3” - Weight: 190 lbs – Catches: L

Hillier: “Hrenák was a guy Drew MacIntyre was really passionate about all year. We kind of had some tiers of goaltenders and we had this guy ranked really high on our goalie list, and there was a drop-off, we thought, after. So, we had a spot to get him there and were able to get him. He came over late in the season and played in Fargo. I think he had a 7-1 record, good (goals against) average and save percentage. He played really well at the end of the year in his hometown at the U 18. We gained more passion as the season went on for the player and we just think he’s a really good add for our depth chart.”

ROUND 4 | Pick #116

Zach Wooten – Left Wing

Born: Feb. 21, 2006 – Apple Valley, Minnesota

Height: 6’2” - Weight: 205 lbs – Shoots: L

Hillier: “Zach is a bit of a late bloomer as well, an ’06. College eligibility has changed a little bit, so we thought that was a good get there. He had a real breakout year, 35 goals (with Green Bay of the USHL). He can skate, he’s competitive, he’s got a great shot. He’s going to a great program at Wisconsin (NCAA), so we’re excited about that pick.”

ROUND 5 | Pick #135

Alexandre Taillefer – Left Defence

Born: Jan. 01, 2008 – Richelieu, Quebec

Height: 6’0” - Weight: 165 lbs – Shoots: L

Hillier: "Taillefer, he's an interesting prospect. I think he only played 28 games this year. He had an Achilles injury, but he's a dynamic skater. We feel he's one of the best skating defencemen in the draft. Skating, puck mover, plays in a very good program there in Quebec (QMJHL). They're going to have a strong team next year. I think the plan is for him to go back there next year, hopefully play a full season. He's been skating now for the last couple of months so he should be ready to go. He'll probably be on the power play there in Quebec next year and we just think there's a good skill and skating package there."

ROUND 6 | Pick #167

Landon Hafele – Centre

Born: Sep. 18, 2007 – Fairbanks, Alaska

Height: 6’0” - Weight: 179 lbs – Shoots: L

Hillier: “Landon, he’s a really good skater as well, energy type player. Physical. He chips in, he had 15 goals and 27 assists and he’s going to Arizona State. So we thought that was a good depth pick for us there as well.”

ROUND 7 | Pick #199

Alofa Tunoa (Noa) Ta’amu – Left Defence

Born: May 28, 2008 – Kansas City, Missiouri

Height: 6’2” - Weight: 227 lbs – Shoots: L

Hillier: "I didn't know a lot about him before the start of the year, but he's certainly a big kid. He's 228 pounds, but he's got good feet. He moves well for a big guy. Chipped in a little offensively there but kind of plays an old school, hard-nosed game. Not afraid to drop the gloves in a scrap. We liked his old school approach, stay at home D, and he plays hard."

ROUND 7 | Pick #220

John Parsons – Goalie

Born: Jan 15, 2006 – Ithaca, New York

Height: 6’3” - Weight: 194 lbs – Catches: L

Hillier: “He’s been a bit of a late bloomer. He’s an ’06 birthdate, so a couple years older than Hrenak. Had a breakout season here as a freshman at Providence. I think his goals against average was just over 2 (2.05), and a .920 save percentage. We really liked his progress throughout the year. He was pretty good from the start to the end once he got a chance there. So, we thought it was great depth in the second round to add a second goalie.”

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