Meet the Jets 2026 Draft class

ROUND 3 | Pick #71

Samuel Hrenák – Goalie

Born: Mar. 9, 2008 – Povazska Bystrica, Slovakia

Height: 6’3” - Weight: 190 lbs – Catches: L

Hillier: “Hrenák was a guy Drew MacIntyre was really passionate about all year. We kind of had some tiers of goaltenders and we had this guy ranked really high on our goalie list, and there was a drop-off, we thought, after. So, we had a spot to get him there and were able to get him. He came over late in the season and played in Fargo. I think he had a 7-1 record, good (goals against) average and save percentage. He played really well at the end of the year in his hometown at the U 18. We gained more passion as the season went on for the player and we just think he’s a really good add for our depth chart.”