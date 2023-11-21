News Feed

Jets aim to keep momentum rolling

Vilardi closing in on return

Winnipeg Jets join in celebrating Canadian Armed Forces Centennial at annual CAF Night honouring military

Three things - Connor scores again in Jets win

GAME DAY: Coyotes at Jets

Pregame with Paul - Alex Iafallo (Nov. 17, 2023)

GAME DAY: Sabres at Jets

Jonsson-Fjallby set to make season debut

Pride beyond the parade

Dillon still enjoying the game in 13th NHL season

Meet Kendall, our third HFC ambassador

Vilardi back skating with Jets

Three things - Connor keeps on scoring

Pregame with Paul - Morgan Barron (Nov. 14, 2023)

GROUND CONTROL | Making the ultimate smoothie with Mason Appleton

GAME DAY: Devils at Jets

Jets prepare for the Devils

Jets forward Kyle Connor named NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Meet Terran, our fourth HFC ambassador

Your Support will Make a Difference for Manitoba Kids like Terran

IMG_4429
By CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

Terran is 13 years old and has a special relationship with his dog Lucy. It was Lucy that alerted Terran’s dad when he became violently ill early one morning, triggering a call to 911 and a trip to the hospital. The day prior, Terran was feeling unwell and tired and went to bed early. Still, nothing could have prepared his father for what happened next.

By the time Terran arrived at the hospital, he was unconscious. And when he wouldn’t wake up, doctors knew something was very wrong. Terran underwent an emergency MRI on his brain. The scan revealed a tumor and he required immediate surgery to relieve the pressure inside his head and save his life. It was another seven days after the surgery before Terran woke up – a time that was scary and worrisome for his father and his family.

The tumor on Terran’s brain is located just above the crossing of his optic nerves. This has caused him to lose the sight in his right eye and experience seizures. Because of the precarious location, it also means that removing the tumor through surgery is difficult with lot of complications. In order to control the swelling, surgeons inserted a shunt in his brain that would ensure the pressure didn’t build to an unsafe level. Terran would also require treatment to specifically target the cancerous cells in his body.

Since his diagnosis, Terran has undergone 12 surgeries and continues with treatments that have side effects that leave him feeling unwell and tired. He tries to stay strong through the loving support of his father, grandmother, sisters and other family members. He also uses support programs offered by CancerCare Manitoba that are available to all Manitobans affected by cancer. Counselling for his mental health and a dietician to help him stay healthy are some things that have helped Terran and his dad the most as they navigate this difficult time.

IMG_0015

In July, Terran and his dad received some positive news following an MRI - the tumor was smaller than the last time he had a scan. The treatment was working. Since the time of Terran’s diagnosis and throughout treatment, he hasn’t been able to attend school or do many of the things he loves. He mostly uses a wheelchair but recently has begun walking a bit more as he becomes stronger. He has also recently started attending school again.

Terran will join four other CancerCare Manitoba Foundation (CCMF) ambassadors at the Nov. 28 Winnipeg Jets Hockey Fights Cancer game vs. the Dallas Stars. A special puck drop will honour their strength and bravery and recognize the important role CCMF has played in their cancer journey.

Fans can help more kids like Terran receive life-saving treatments close to home by participating in HFC fundraising in game and online. The sale of mystery autographed pucks and mini sticks, and raffle tickets – for the chance to win one of eight autographed HFC jerseys – will support the cause. Game tickets are available at WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS and more info on the HFC campaign is available at WinnipegJets.com/HFC.