Meet Terran, our fourth HFC ambassador

Terran is 13 years old and has a special relationship with his dog Lucy. It was Lucy that alerted Terran’s dad when he became violently ill early one morning, triggering a call to 911 and a trip to the hospital. The day prior, Terran was feeling unwell and tired and went to bed early. Still, nothing could have prepared his father for what happened next.

By the time Terran arrived at the hospital, he was unconscious. And when he wouldn’t wake up, doctors knew something was very wrong. Terran underwent an emergency MRI on his brain. The scan revealed a tumor and he required immediate surgery to relieve the pressure inside his head and save his life. It was another seven days after the surgery before Terran woke up – a time that was scary and worrisome for his father and his family.

The tumor on Terran’s brain is located just above the crossing of his optic nerves. This has caused him to lose the sight in his right eye and experience seizures. Because of the precarious location, it also means that removing the tumor through surgery is difficult with lot of complications. In order to control the swelling, surgeons inserted a shunt in his brain that would ensure the pressure didn’t build to an unsafe level. Terran would also require treatment to specifically target the cancerous cells in his body.

Since his diagnosis, Terran has undergone 12 surgeries and continues with treatments that have side effects that leave him feeling unwell and tired. He tries to stay strong through the loving support of his father, grandmother, sisters and other family members. He also uses support programs offered by CancerCare Manitoba that are available to all Manitobans affected by cancer. Counselling for his mental health and a dietician to help him stay healthy are some things that have helped Terran and his dad the most as they navigate this difficult time.