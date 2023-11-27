News Feed

Three things - Jets winning streak ends at five

GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

Three things - Hellebuyck blanks Panthers

Pregame with Paul - Vladislav Namestnikov (Nov. 24, 2023)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Panthers

Three things - Lowry scores OT winner

Pregame with Paul - Nikolaj Ehlers (Nov. 22, 2023)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Lightning

GROUND CONTROL | Eating hot dogs with John Garrett

Jets aim to keep momentum rolling

Winnipeg Jets Toy Drive presented by Wawanesa begins Nov. 21

Vilardi closing in on return

Winnipeg Jets join in celebrating Canadian Armed Forces Centennial at annual CAF Night honouring military

Three things - Connor scores again in Jets win

GAME DAY: Coyotes at Jets

Pregame with Paul - Alex Iafallo (Nov. 17, 2023)

GAME DAY: Sabres at Jets

Jonsson-Fjallby set to make season debut

Meet Ruby, our fifth HFC ambassador

Donor support ensures that Manitoba kids like Ruby have access to the best patient care

By CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

It was one year ago that Ruby’s parents first began to notice a change in her behaviour. She was lethargic and not her usual three-year-old playful, happy self. They knew something wasn’t right as she struggled with a cough, fatigue and high fevers. It was a month filled with uncertainty and worry as they navigated multiple trips to the doctor, different medications and many visits to the emergency room. Then, a blood test at the hospital led to Ruby being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a form of blood cancer.

Ruby became quite ill as she endured her chemotherapy treatments. Before each cycle, she underwent a lumbar puncture, a painful procedure that requires children like her to be sedated. She also underwent multiple bone marrow biopsies. Because these treatments were so intense, and Ruby had a risk of life-threatening infections, she had to stay in the hospital for weeks at a time. Ruby is so brave. Overall, she did well during the hospital stays. She was always smiling and cheerful, even on the toughest days. It was her strength that enabled her family to be strong too.

In mid-August, after many months of treatment, Ruby completed chemotherapy. While her family was anxious to return home, Ruby needed to stay in the hospital for several more weeks due to her dangerously low blood count. Her immune system was basically non-existent from all of the treatment she endured. In September, Ruby’s family learned they would finally be able to return home.

Today, Ruby’s cancer is in remission. She still has regular visits to CancerCare Manitoba where they continue to monitor her. The days when she needs her blood tested are difficult. Every time she has a blood test, her parents are sick with anxiety as they wait for the results, hoping the cancer hasn’t returned. They are grateful for the incredible care Ruby has received thanks to donor generosity and compassion. This support of the work at CancerCare makes it possible for Ruby to be at home, surrounded by people who love her.

Before Ruby became sick, she had just started walking on her own. Spending so much time in a hospital bed really set her back. But now, day by day, she’s starting to get stronger. She’s walking on her own again and becoming more independent. Her family is so happy to be together again.

The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Fights Cancer initiative raises funds for kids like Ruby to receive leading-edge treatment close to home, and access key supports. Over the last decade, Jets fans have generously raised over a million dollars in support of Cancer Care Manitoba Foundation (CCMF) and their efforts to fund pediatric clinical trials. Fans can support the cause at the Hockey Fights Cancer Game on Tuesday, Nov. 28 when Ruby will join four other CCMF ambassadors for a special puck drop honouring their bravery. Tickets are available at WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS and more info on the HFC campaign is available at WinnipegJets.com/HFC.