Meet Ruby, our fifth HFC ambassador

It was one year ago that Ruby’s parents first began to notice a change in her behaviour. She was lethargic and not her usual three-year-old playful, happy self. They knew something wasn’t right as she struggled with a cough, fatigue and high fevers. It was a month filled with uncertainty and worry as they navigated multiple trips to the doctor, different medications and many visits to the emergency room. Then, a blood test at the hospital led to Ruby being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a form of blood cancer.

Ruby became quite ill as she endured her chemotherapy treatments. Before each cycle, she underwent a lumbar puncture, a painful procedure that requires children like her to be sedated. She also underwent multiple bone marrow biopsies. Because these treatments were so intense, and Ruby had a risk of life-threatening infections, she had to stay in the hospital for weeks at a time. Ruby is so brave. Overall, she did well during the hospital stays. She was always smiling and cheerful, even on the toughest days. It was her strength that enabled her family to be strong too.

In mid-August, after many months of treatment, Ruby completed chemotherapy. While her family was anxious to return home, Ruby needed to stay in the hospital for several more weeks due to her dangerously low blood count. Her immune system was basically non-existent from all of the treatment she endured. In September, Ruby’s family learned they would finally be able to return home.