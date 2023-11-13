News Feed

Jets forward Kyle Connor named NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Three things - Dallas halts Jets win streak

GAME DAY: Stars at Jets

Pionk reflects on emotional two weeks

Winnipeg Jets Skills Competition presented by Bell MTS returns December 28

Three things - Hat trick for Connor in Jets win

Pregame with Paul - Kyle Connor (Nov. 9, 2023)

GAME DAY: Predators at Jets

Meet Avery, our first HFC ambassador

Three things - Jets top line gets it done

Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Nov. 7, 2023)

GROUND CONTROL | Life as an NHL Goaltender with Jamie McLennan and Trevor Kidd

Jets third line getting noticed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues

Scheifele, Jets prepared for road trip finale

Winnipeg Jets celebrate Pride Night Nov. 17

Three things - Hat trick for Niederreiter in Jets win

Pregame with Paul - Laurent Brossoit (Nov. 4, 2023)

Meet Maxwell, our second HFC ambassador

Donor Support Gives Manitoba Kids Access to the Latest Cancer Treatments

Thumbnail 1
By CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

At the age of two, Maxwell was diagnosed with choroid plexus carcinoma, an extremely rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

In the spring of 2022 Maxwell began experiencing a number of troubling symptoms that led his parents to take him to the emergency room. A series of scans showed a large tumor growing on his brain. “The first time we saw the scan, we couldn’t even believe he was still alive,” said Maxwell’s parents Paul and Whitney. “The tumor was taking over half of his brain.” Within two days, Maxwell underwent high risk surgery. Since then, he has continued to defy all odds, earning himself the nickname “Mighty Max” for his strength and perseverance.

Despite nearly losing his life during surgery, Maxwell made it through and spent the next five days in the PICU. The weeks following were scary and unpredictable as he went through multiple procedures. Each time, there was uncertainty as to whether he would make it through. And yet, every time, his condition continued to improve. Through the encouragement of his sisters Maya and Ella, Maxwell began walking again just four weeks after surgery, something they weren’t sure he would even do again. “He’s a miracle,” said his parents.

As Maxwell recovered from surgery, his parents began to discuss treatment options with their doctor at CancerCare Manitoba. They were grateful for the opportunity to access the best treatment possible for this cancer in Cancer Care Manitoba without the need to travel out of the province. This combination of chemotherapy drugs would aggressively target the cancerous cells; however, the negative side effects for Maxwell would be significantly less than other combinations of chemotherapy. Still, his chance of survival was only 15 percent.

IMG_2214 (1)

During his treatment Maxwell continued to have regular scans of his brain. Each time, it was anticipated that there would be regrowth of the tumor, but the scans showed positive signs and by the end of his 10 months of treatment, the scans were clear, showing no evidence of cancer in his brain. After completion of treatment, Maxwell slowly began to rebound.

Today, Maxwell is cancer free. He started preschool this fall. He’s accelerating like crazy – running, talking more and more and playing all the time – like a three-year-old should. Maxwell’s journey with cancer has been a life changing experience for his parents and two sisters. They are so grateful for the care he received at CancerCare Manitoba and are hopeful his cancer doesn’t return.

Donor support ensures that Manitoba kids like Maxwell can access the latest treatments available, giving them and their families hope for better outcomes for some of the rarest and hardest to treat cancers.

The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Fights Cancer campaign is rallying support for kids like Maxwell to beat cancer. The campaign is in support of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation and their work to provide pediatric clinical trials for kids to receive life-saving treatment close to home. Throughout the month of November, fans can get involved through in-game fundraising at Winnipeg Jets home games. The sale of mystery autographed pucks and mini sticks, and raffle tickets – for the chance to win one of eight autographed HFC jerseys – will support the cause. Game tickets are available at WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS and more info on the HFC campaign is available at WinnipegJets.com/HFC.