With the Trade Deadline in the rearview mirror, Winnipeg Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff joins us this week on Ground Control!

Jamie Thomas goes in-depth with Chevy on each trade acquisition this season, stories from his very first day on the job, and so much more.

Before the interview, JT and Tyler Esquivel look back at the recent pair of games against Vancouver and Washington, plus the double debuts for Tyler Toffoli and Colin Miller.