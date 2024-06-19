Life as an NHL EBUG with Jason Kasdorf

As excitement builds for the NHL Draft in Vegas next week, Jamie Thomas sat down with Jason Kasdorf for the inside scoop on what the Draft is really like for prospects.

Jump right in as we go in-depth on Jason's draft year in 2010-11 playing in the MJHL, and eventually getting drafted by his hometown team in the 6th round — plus details on the draft process and memories from the thrilling moment he was picked.

Make sure to stay tuned for never-before-told stories on Jason's current role with the team as a practice goaltender!