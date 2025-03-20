Life as a Jet creates full circle moment for Schenn

Schenn: "Fast forward here whatever it's been, 17 years later and I'm Brad May moving in with younger guys."

WPG01996
By Jamie Thomas
By Jamie Thomas

Luke Schenn has been a Winnipeg Jet for almost two weeks now and has fit in nicely with Dylan Samberg on the second defence pairing.

Schenn’s wife and three children are still in Nashville, so the 35-year-old defenceman has been staying with Mark Scheifele and Brandon Tanev and says he’s come full circle from his early time in the National Hockey League.

“Well, actually, what's funny, and I don't know how well it's been documented, but so when I was my rookie season, 18 years old in Toronto, we traded for Brad May, and he would have been 36 or 37 at the time, and I had a condo downtown Toronto with an extra bedroom, and he got traded from Anaheim, like halfway through the year,” said Schenn on the Ground Control podcast.

“What ended up happening was, is he came to practice the first day, and older veteran guy, 20 years older than me and I went up to him in practice, just not even thinking. I'm like, 'Hey, I got an extra spare bedroom if you want to come move in and he's like, yep, I'll be there this afternoon.'”

May, who had won a Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks just two seasons earlier, got traded to the Leafs on January 7, 2009, which turned out to be on his son Tyler’s 13th birthday. He ended up joining the team on the road for a couple of games. After the Leafs played the Flyers on January 10, they flew back to Toronto and May recalls the conversation with Schenn that led him out of staying in a hotel.

GettyImages-74431300

“He said 'I have a two-bedroom apartment. There's a bed there for you. If you don't like the hotel, why don't you come stay with me?' I think he did that to be a real nice guy,” said May.

“Obviously, he has great instincts, but I don't think he actually anticipated that I was going to take him up on the offer, and it turned out to be amazing.”

May went back to his hotel without any further discussion with Schenn and showed up at the then 19-year-old’s building with about six bags, suits and everything else that May had brought with him from California.

“I didn't even know where, like, what floor he was on, what room he was in, and so I talked to the concierge, who I had to introduce myself to, and he called up to Luke,” recalled May.

“I didn't even have Luke's phone number. Luke came down in the elevator, and he was like really nice seeing you, let's go.”

Ordinarily you would assume with the age difference that there wouldn’t be that much common ground for the two players.

“If you know Brad, I mean he can talk to anyone and get along with anyone. And he was from the Toronto area, so he actually had family there and buddies from, like, outside the team and hockey,” said Schenn.

“So, he was kind of out and about lots. But yeah, we’d hang out. We did dinners together. We'd go out for beers here and there. An old school guy and just an unbelievable guy to be around.”

May found the relationship therapeutic as he was missing his wife, Brigette and his son and daughter. Hanging around with Schenn helped him fill in the downtime that he would ordinarily be spending with his family.

“if I didn't have Luke, it would have been really lonely. I really believe that, or I would have been, I say out and about, just trying to fill time. And of course, that idle time is the devil's workshop, right, where you kind of maybe get distracted,” said May.

“We definitely had some deep conversations, and I got to know him very well. And I've watched his career because and I’m so proud of the player that he is, I say the player, but the character that he is.”

During his first media availability as a Jet, Schenn mentioned the importance of getting the team together on the road.

“Getting to know everyone and, to me, like, that's just as big of a part as anything on the ice. You're getting all the guys together off the ice and not even talking hockey sometimes,” said Schenn back on March 10.

“Just kind of getting together and having some laughs. So, I've always, I think, thought that's been really important.”

Maybe that mentality came from his early days with Leafs and his veteran roommate because May touched on the importance of building a bond with his teammates. The former NHLer said even though Schenn was young, he was polished and a smart kid.

“He did the right thing. He wanted to be a professional. He lived and breathed hockey at that age like I think we all do and did. I was energized to be around him and being part of his network and meeting his family, and, of course, his younger brother (Brayden) being a star that he became,” said May.

“You know, I don't know. I have a small part in Luke's development, and I literally, I sit back here as a spectator now a former player, and I cheer for people, and I've been cheering for him for many years, and I'm really happy for his success.”

