Kevin Cheveldayoff named finalist for Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

WINNIPEG, May 23, 2025 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, announced that Winnipeg Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is among the three finalists for the 2024-25 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, presented to the general manager who best excelled at his role during the regular season.

Under Cheveldayoff’s leadership the Jets enjoyed the best regular season in franchise history (56-22-4, 116 points), capturing their first Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top overall regular season team. Winnipeg set franchise records for points (116), wins (56), and road wins (26).

Cheveldayoff’s first offseason move was the hiring of head coach Scott Arniel, who became the first bench boss in NHL history to win his first eight games with a club. The Jets became the first team in league history to win 15 of its first 16 contests of a season and completed the campaign allowing the fewest goals in the NHL. Arniel was also voted a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach.

The Jets advanced to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round and it was their third Second Round appearance in the past eight seasons. Winnipeg’s top three scorers (Kyle Connor – 17 points, Mark Scheifele – 11, and Nikolaj Ehlers – 7) and starting goaltender (Connor Hellebuyck) during this year’s playoff run are among 12 players originally drafted by the Jets who featured for the club in the postseason.

Cheveldayoff, 55, has held the role of General Manager of the Winnipeg Jets since the franchise relocated from Atlanta prior to the 2011-12 season. Cheveldayoff is a Jim Gregory Award finalist for the second time after a second-place finish in 2017-18.

Voting for this award was conducted among the NHL general managers and a panel of League executives, print and broadcast media at the conclusion of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.