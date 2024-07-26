Jets sign Lundmark to a one-year, two-way contract extension

WINNIPEG, July 26, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms withdefenceman Simon Lundmark on a one-year, two-way contract extension with an average annual value in the NHL of $775,000.

Lundmark, 23, played 67 games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose last season and recorded 17 points (5G, 12A) and 22 penalty minutes. The Stockholm, Sweden native also played in two playoff games for the Moose.

Lundmark, Winnipeg’s second-round pick (51st overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, has played 188 career AHL games over the past three seasons for Manitoba and posted 48 points (12G, 36A) and 54 PIMs. He has also played five career postseason games for the Moose.

Internationally, Lundmark has represented Sweden in numerous tournaments, including winning the gold medal at the 2016 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Simon Lundmark

Defence

Born Oct 8 2000 -- Stockholm, Sweden

Height 6.02 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots R

