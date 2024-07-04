Jets sign Haydn Fleury and Mason Shaw to one-year, two-way contracts

Fleury had five points in 24 games for the Lightning last season, Shaw had three points in 20 games for the Wild.

fleury-shaw-signed-2568x1444
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

WINNIPEG, July 4, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Haydn Fleury and forward Mason Shaw on identical one-year, two-way contracts with an average annual value in the NHL of $775,000.

Fleury, 27, had five points (1G, 4A) and 20 penalty minutes in 24 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. The Carlyle, Sask. native also played five games for the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch.

Fleury, originally drafted in the first round (7th overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Draft, has played 268 career NHL games for the Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, and Lightning and recorded 37 points (10G, 27A) and 79 PIMs. Fleury has also played 18 playoff games for Carolina and Tampa Bay and scored two goals and added eight PIMs.

Shaw, 25, had three points (1G, 2A) and 34 PIMs in 20 games for the Minnesota Wild last season. The Lloydminster, Alta. native also posted seven points (4G, 3A) and 13 PIMs in nine games for the AHL’s Iowa Wild.

Shaw, a fourth-round pick (97th overall) by Minnesota in the 2017 NHL Draft, has posted 20 points (8G, 12A) and 118 PIMs in 82 career NHL games for the Wild. He has also played 197 games for Iowa and recorded 121 points (43G, 78A) and 213 PIMs. Shaw added 13 points (9G, 4A) and 18 PIMs in 12 playoff games for the AHL Wild.

Haydn Fleury

Defence

Born Jul 8 1996  -- Carlyle, SASK

Height 6.04 -- Weight 207 -- Shoots L

Mason Shaw

Centre

Born Nov 3 1998  -- Wainwright, ALTA

Height 5.10 -- Weight 184 -- Shoots L

