Jets sign forward Kieron Walton to a three-year, entry-level contract

WINNIPEG, April 7, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Kieron Walton on a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $858,333 beginning in 2025-26. He will join the Manitoba Moose for the remainder of the season on an amateur tryout agreement.

Walton, 18, just finished his third season for the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves and led the team in goals (38), assists (54), and points (92) in 66 games in 2024-25. The Toronto, Ont. native added five points (1G, 4A) in four playoff games as Sudbury lost out to the Kingston Frontenacs.

Walton, Winnipeg’s sixth-round pick (187th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft, has 148 points (64G, 84A) and 61 penalty minutes in 177 career OHL games for the Wolves. He has added six points (1G, 5A) in 15 OHL playoff games.​

Kieron Walton

Left Wing

Born Apr 22 2006 -- Toronto, ONT

Height 6.06 -- Weight 216 -- Shoots L

