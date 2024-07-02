Jets sign forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan to a two-year contract

Anderson-Dolan has recorded 28 points (15G, 13A) and 18 PIMs in 127 NHL games


By Winnipeg Jets PR
By Winnipeg Jets PR

WINNIPEG, July 2, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan on a two-year contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $775,000. The deal is a two-way contract in 2024-25 and a one-way contract in 2025-26.

Anderson-Dolan, 24, had four points (1G, 3A) and six penalty minutes in 31 games with the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings last season. The Calgary, Alta. native also had two goals in three games for the AHL’s Ontario Reign in 2023-24.

Anderson-Dolan, a second-round pick (41st overall) by the Kings in the 2017 NHL Draft has recorded 28 points (15G, 13A) and 18 PIMs in 127 NHL games with Nashville and Los Angeles. He also played four playoff games for the Kings in 2022-23.

Internationally, Anderson-Dolan has represented Canada at several tournaments, highlighted with a gold medal win at the 2021 World Championships where he recorded two assists in 10 games.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Centre
Born Sep 12 1999 -- Calgary, ALTA
Height 5.11 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots L

