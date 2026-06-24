Jets sign forward Isak Rosén to a two-year contract extension

Rosén signs two-year contract extension with AAV of 925,000

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By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, June 24, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today it agreed to terms with forward Isak Rosén on a two-year contract extension with an average annual value in the NHL of $925,000. The contract extension will begin in the 2026-27 season.

Rosén, 23, posted ten points (6G, 4A) in 37 games for Winnipeg and the Buffalo Sabres in 2025-26. He also ledthe AHL’s Rochester Americans in goals (25) last season despite playing in only 37 games. The Solna, Sweden native was named the AHL Player of the Month for November of 2025 after notching 12 points (5G, 7A) in eight games for Rochester. Rosén, the Sabres’ first-round pick (14th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft has 11points (6G, 5A) in 52 career NHL games for Winnipeg and Buffalo. He has also recorded 185 points (87G, 98A) and 42 penalty minutes in 231 career AHL games for Rochester, adding 16 points (11G, 5A) and four PIMs in 27 career AHL playoff games.

Internationally, Rosén has represented Sweden on multiple occasions, including a pair of World Junior Championships. He won a bronze medal at the 2022 World Juniors where he recorded five points (4G, 1A) and his four goals were tied for the team lead.

Isak Rosén

Forward

Born Mar. 15, 2003  -- Solna, SWE

Height 6.00 -- Weight 185 -- Shoots L

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