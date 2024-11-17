Jets reassign Fabian Wagner to the Moose

WINNIPEG, Nov. 17, 2024 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have reassigned forward Fabian Wagner from Linkoping of the SHL to the Manitoba Moose.

Wagner, 20, played 16 games for Linkoping this season. The Nykoping, Sweden native played 41 games for Linkoping in 2023-24 and recorded six points (1G, 5A). Wagner also played two games for the Linkoping J-20 team last season and posted three assists.

Internationally, Wagner has represented Sweden multiple times, including at the 2023 and 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships. He recorded six points (2G, 4A) and two PIMs in seven games at the 2023 World Juniors to help Sweden to a fourth-place finish and he was held off the scoresheet at the 2024 World Juniors as Sweden won the silver medal.

Wagner was Winnipeg’s sixth-round pick (175th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Fabian Wagner

Centre

Born May 7 2004 -- Nykoping, Sweden

Height 6.00 -- Weight 168 -- Shoots L

