WINNIPEG, June 24, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today the schedule for their 2025 Development Camp that runs from Monday, June 30 to Friday, July 4 at hockey for all centre.

Monday, June 30 is dedicated to off-ice testing. Practice sessions begin Tuesday, July 1 at 9:30 a.m. with media availability to follow at 12:30 p.m. All practices are open to the public.