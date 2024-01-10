Jets Prospect Report - January

It was a busy summer for Jacob Julien. After being selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round in Nashville, the London, Ontario native went to development camp in the early summer and followed that with taking part of the 2023 Youngstars Classic in Penticton.

The tournament featured the top prospects from the Jets, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. Julien left BC with some confidence from that event into his first full season with the Ontario Hockey League London Knights.

“You definitely played with most of the best players and best prospects for each team. So that’s always a challenge,” said Julien.

“They’re much more fast paced and they’re obviously better players. So, when you come back you kind of keep to that pace and just try to do your best.”

Julien arrived in London for the start of the 2023-24 campaign and the 19-year-old recorded seven points in his first 15 games of the season.

“I think I got off to a little bit of a rougher start for my liking, in my opinion,” said Julien.

“But you know, just trying to bounce back and I think things have been going well.”

Since November 11, Julien has been on fire. He has put up 39 points (14G, 25A) in the following 22 games. Part of that success has been because he has been playing on the Knights top line and top power play unit.

“After six, seven games in, my confidence kind of rose and then you start getting a couple of multi-point games and you start winning,” said Julien.

“That obviously helps out a lot. So, I think around that time.”

On top of that, Julien was counted on more by the coaching staff through December when Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan was named to Canada’s World Junior team. Defenceman Oliver Bonk also played for Canada in Sweden.

“Yeah, I think I did pretty well when they were away. Obviously, they are fantastic players, big pieces to our team right now. I mean, I just tried to do my best, just try to win games,” said Julien.

“When you’re missing your better players or you’re missing big pieces of your team. You kind of just try to step up and kind of bring everyone with you, help everyone, even the younger guys coming in. I’m just trying to help out, just do my best and do whatever I can to get the win.”