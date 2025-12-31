Morrissey named to Team Canada’s roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Morrissey leads all Jets defencemen in goals (T-1st: six), assists (24) and points (30).

By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, December 31, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with Hockey Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), today announced that defenceman Josh Morrissey was named to Team Canada’s roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Men’s hockey at Milano Cortina 2026 will take place Feb. 11-22, 2026.

Morrissey, 30, leads all Jets defencemen in goals (T-1st: six), assists (24) and points (30) in 37 games played this season, while his 24:26 time-on-ice per game leads all Winnipeg skaters. The Calgary, Alta. native ranks in the top three among Canadian-born NHL defencemen in assists (3rd: 24) and points (T-3rd: 30). Morrissey has represented Canada at numerous events, winning the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, a gold medal at the 2015 World Juniors, and a silver at the 2017 World Championships.

