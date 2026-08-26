Jets-Habs Alumni Game tickets roster update

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens have announced a roster update for the highly anticipated Alumni Game on October 26 at Canada Life Centre and Jets fans won’t want to miss out on this special night.

There is already a buzz surrounding the return of Dustin Byfuglien, Blake Wheeler, Andrew Ladd, Paul Stastny and Bryan Little.

But wait, how about the possibility of the GST line reuniting??

That’s right, Tanner Glass, Jim Slater and Chris Thorburn will be in the Manitoba capital, and chances are coach Claude Noel will put the fan favourites on the ice against the Canadiens.

There is no denying the popularity of that trio in their short time together.

It’s a chance to see some of your favourite former Jets back on the ice, sharing the rink with Canadiens legends in what promises to be a night full of nostalgia, laughs and plenty of hockey memories.

October 26. Canada Life Centre. Jets vs. Canadiens alumni.

You know you want to see this.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday, relive the beginning of the Jets 2.0 era!! AVAILABLE HERE