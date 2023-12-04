Jets debut RCAF alternate jerseys tonight

WINNIPEG – Tonight is a special night for many people.

The Winnipeg Jets will be wearing alternate jerseys inspired by the 1948 RCAF Flyers, who won gold for Canada at the Winter Olympics in St. Moritz, Switzerland. There is a bigger story behind how it all came together said True North SVP and Chief Marketing Officer , Dorian Morphy.

“This one has been a long time coming. So, in the Manitoba Moose days 1.0, we used to wear different variations of military jerseys for appreciation night. We’ve worn different styles, honouring different teams. I think it was 2007, 2008 we wore the RCAF jersey honouring the 1948 RCAF Flyers. It was by far our most popular jersey, not only for the ones we wore for military nights,” said Morphy.

“Over a long time, this was by far the most popular and people loved it. We kind of made note of it. We’ve always had a great relationship with 17 Wing. We’ve had players visit the base on their way off to a road trip, we’ve had appreciation nights as long as I can remember.”

Tonight will be an unofficial kick off to the Royal Canadian Air Force’s centennial, which is April 1, 2024. The RCAF reached out to True North Sports + Entertainment two years ago telling them about their plans to celebrate 100 years and wanted to have an event to help start things off.

“It will start in December 2023 and end in November 2024. A yearlong celebration of different events. But we asked the league for special permission to wear it three times this year. No different with the Canadiens when they celebrated their 100 years, the Leafs, you can ask the league for permission to wear a specialty jersey for a shorter period of time and then you don’t wear it again, it’s a one-time thing,” said Morphy.

“We were very excited; we approached the league, and they were very receptive to it. We worked with adidas to develop the jersey, obviously there wasn’t ideation because we just wanted to honour the original pattern.”

Back in 2017, the Jets brought in one of three living members (at the time) of the 1948 RCAF Flyer team, Roy Forbes for Military Appreciation Night. Forbes, from Portage la Prairie, was 93 years old and wore the jersey that the gold medal winning side did in Switzerland. He passed away just over a month after that ceremony.

“I’ve got a picture of him and I before he went on the ice and it’s one of my most cherished pictures. He had brought his jersey and it had moth holes in it and it was so cool. You know, worn 69 years before that ceremony,” recalled Morphy.

“So not only is it the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Armed Forces, but it’s also the 75th anniversary of that Olympics. It was a 70-year-old jersey and he had it and wore it.”