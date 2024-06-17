Jets announce coaching staff appointments

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINNIPEG, June 17, 2024 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have appointed Dean Chynoweth and Davis Payne as assistant coaches under head coach Scott Arniel.

“After a thorough interview process, I feel we’ve found two great individuals to help push our team forward,” said Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Scott Arniel. “Both Dean and Davis bring with them a great deal of enthusiasm as well as a tremendous amount of team success and experience on the development side of coaching, having worked with veterans and young players alike. Both have excelled in the area of specialty teams with top-10 power plays and penalty killing units. I am excited by what both can offer our staff and our players.”

Chynoweth, 55, served as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs for the past three seasons. The Calgary, Alta. native previously served as an assistant coach for the Carolina Hurricanes (2018-2021) and the New York Islanders (2009-2012). Chynoweth also worked as a head coach for the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage in the 2015-16 season and for the Lake Erie Monsters (2012-2015). Chynoweth also worked in several roles in the WHL since 2000 and as an assistant coach/assistant GM for the IHL’s Utah Grizzlies from 1998 to 2000.

Chynoweth was drafted in the first round (13th overall) by the New York Islanders in the 1987 NHL Draft. He played 10 seasons professionally, including 241 regular season games for the Islanders and the Boston Bruins where he posted 22 points (4G, 18A) and 667 penalty minutes. He also played six playoff games for the Islanders and Bruins.

Payne, 53, served as an assistant coach for the Ottawa Senators for the past five seasons. The product of Kamloops, B.C. also worked for the Buffalo Sabres (associate coach, 2017-2019), Los Angeles Kings (assistant coach, 2012-2017), and St. Louis Blues (head coach, 2009-2012). Payne won a Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2013-14. He also served as an assistant and head coach for the AHL’s Peoria Rivermen from 2007 until he was hired as Blues head coach during the 2009-10 season. Payne got his coaching start working in the ECHL as an assistant for the Greenville Growl in 2000-01 before he worked as a head coach for the Pee Dee Pride (2000-03) and the Alaska Aces (2003-2007), where he won the 2006 Kelly Cup. Payne has worked with forwards and power plays during his NHL coaching career and has produced a number of successful players and top-10 power plays along the way.

Payne was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the seventh round (140th overall) in the 1989 NHL Draft. He played 22 games for the Boston Bruins as part of his eight professional seasons and recorded an assist and 14 PIMs.

Chynoweth and Payne will join assistant coaches Wade Flaherty and Marty Johnston, who both return to the Jets coaching staff.

-#####-