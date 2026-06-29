WINNIPEG, June 29, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today the roster and groups for their 2026 Development Camp that runs from Monday, June 29 to Friday, July 3 at hockey for all centre.
Jets announce 2026 Development Camp roster and groups
32 prospects will hit the ice in Winnipeg this week.
Monday, June 29 is dedicated to off-ice testing, but there will be a media availability at 12:00 p.m. Practice sessions begin Tuesday, June 30 at 9:30 a.m. All practices are open to the public.
Winnipeg Jets 2026 Development Camp Schedule (all on-ice sessions open to public)
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Date
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Session - Time (Arena)
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Session - Time (Arena)
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Tues, June 30
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Goalies - 9:30 a.m. (WMGT)
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Skaters - 10:00 a.m. (WMGT/PCL)
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Wed, July 1
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Goalies - 10:00 a.m. (PCL
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Skaters Testing - 9:30 a.m. (All arenas)
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Thur, July 2
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Team A Practice - 10:00 a.m. (WMGT)
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Team B Practice - 11:00 a.m. (PCL)
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Fri, July 3
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Scrimmage - 9:30 a.m. (PCL/WMGT)