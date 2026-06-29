Jets announce 2026 Development Camp roster and groups

32 prospects will hit the ice in Winnipeg this week.

dev camp roster
By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, June 29, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today the roster and groups for their 2026 Development Camp that runs from Monday, June 29 to Friday, July 3 at hockey for all centre.

Link: Winnipeg Jets 2026 Development Camp roster and groups

Monday, June 29 is dedicated to off-ice testing, but there will be a media availability at 12:00 p.m. Practice sessions begin Tuesday, June 30 at 9:30 a.m. All practices are open to the public.

Winnipeg Jets 2026 Development Camp Schedule (all on-ice sessions open to public)

Date
Session - Time (Arena) 
Session - Time (Arena)
Tues,  June 30
Goalies - 9:30 a.m. (WMGT)
Skaters - 10:00 a.m. (WMGT/PCL)
Wed, July 1
Goalies - 10:00 a.m. (PCL
Skaters Testing - 9:30 a.m. (All arenas)
Thur, July 2
Team A Practice - 10:00 a.m. (WMGT)
Team B Practice - 11:00 a.m. (PCL)
Fri, July 3
Scrimmage - 9:30 a.m. (PCL/WMGT)
 

 

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