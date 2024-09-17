Jets announce 2024 Training Camp roster and schedule

By Press Release

Link: Winnipeg Jets 2024 Training Camp roster and groups

Link: Winnipeg Jets 2024 Training Camp schedule

WINNIPEG, September 16, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets today announced the schedule and roster for their 2024 training camp, which is taking place at hockey for all centre. Jets training camp will run from Thursday, Sept. 20 to Friday, Oct. 4.

Players are available to the media at the completion of their group’s on-ice session. One of the members of the Jets coaching staff will be available to the media following every day of training camp.

It is recommended media consult the Winnipeg Jets media website at jetsmedia.ca or the Jets communications twitter account @WpgJetsPR on a daily basis to confirm practice times and player groups.

