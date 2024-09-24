Jets agreed to terms with forward Cole Perfetti on a two-year contract

Perfetti set career-highs in points (38), goals (19), and games played (71) in 2023-24

By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Cole Perfetti on a two-year contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $3,250,000. Perfetti will be available to the media at hockey for all centre following the Jets practice on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Perfetti, 22, set career-highs in points (38), goals (19), and games played (71) in 2023-24 with the Jets. The Whitby, Ont. native made his NHL playoff debut last season and played in one postseason game for Winnipeg.

Perfetti, the Jets’ first-round pick (10th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, has recorded 75 points (29G, 46A) and 28 penalty minutes in 140 career NHL games over the past three seasons for Winnipeg.

Internationally, Perfetti has represented Canada on several occasions, highlighted by a gold medal win at the 2021 World Championships where he recorded two goals and four PIMs in 10 games.

Cole PerfettiCentre
Born Jan 1 2002 -- Whitby, ONT
Height 5.11 -- Weight 185 -- Shoots L

