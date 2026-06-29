Jets acquire defenceman Jack St. Ivany from the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward David Gustafsson

WINNIPEG, June 29, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team acquired defenceman Jack St. Ivany from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward David Gustafsson.

St. Ivany, 26, posted seven assists and six penalty minutes in 20 games for the Penguins in 2025-26. The native of Manhattan Beach, Cali. had six points (1G, 5A) and four PIMs in eight games for the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. St. Ivany, originally drafted in the fourth round (112th overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2018, has nine assists and 25 PIMs in 53 career NHL games. He has also recorded 45 points (6G, 39 A) and 92 PIMs in 162 career AHL contests.

Internationally, St. Ivany won a silver medal with Team USA at the 2019 World Junior Championship.

Jack St. Ivany

Defenceman

Born July 22, 1999 -- Manhattan Beach, Cali.

Height 6.04 -- Weight 197 -- Shoots R

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