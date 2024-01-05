Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named to 2024 NHL All-Star Game

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINNIPEG, January 4, 2024 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been selected to participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is being hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 2-4, 2024.

Hellebuyck, 30, is in his ninth full season in the NHL, all with the Jets franchise. The Commerce, Mich. native is among the NHL leaders for goaltenders who have played 12-or-more games in wins (T-2nd: 18), goals-against average (5th: 2.33), save percentage (6th: .920), and games (4th: 27). Hellebuyck was recently named the NHL’s Third Star of the Month for December after posting a 7-0-2 record with a 1.88 GAA and a .934 SV%.

This will be Hellebuyck’s fourth All-Star appearance as he participated in the 2018, 2020, and 2022 editions in Tampa Bay, Fla., St. Louis, Mo., and Sunrise, Fla., respectively. He won the 2020 Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender and he is a three-time finalist for the award. Winnipeg has not allowed more than three goals in a game since Nov. 2 and over that span Hellebuyck is 14-3-2 with a shutout, a 2.00 GAA, and a .932 SV%.

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Fan Vote™ presented by MassMutual will enable fans to complete the All-Star rosters by selecting 12 additional All-Stars – eight skaters and four goaltenders. Online voting is now open at NHL.com/voteand closes on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 10:59 p.m. CT. Fans will be permitted to select as few as one player and a maximum of 12 players per online ballot. Each fan can cast a maximum of 10 ballots per 24-hour period. Winnipeg has several past All-Stars who should garner NHL fans’ votes, most notably alternate captains Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele.

