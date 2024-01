Ryan Bowness, associate general manager of the Ottawa Senators joins us on the podcast this week to chat about his dad, Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness.

Ryan tells us childhood memories growing up in Ottawa while his dad was head coach of the Senators, competing against Rick in the NHL today, and more.

But first, hosts Jamie Thomas and Tyler Esquivel discuss the end of some recent streaks, Kyle Connor heading to the All-Star Game, the power play, and more!