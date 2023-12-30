GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets open an important home and home series with the Minnesota Wild today at Canada Life Centre at 1 pm CT.

It is the first meeting of the season between the two Central Division rivals. Both teams are playing some of their best hockey of the season as the Jets are 7-1-2 in their last ten and the Wild are 7-3-0.

"Listen, they're playing very well and they're scoring a lot of goals, too. They have a lot of skill up front and they're scoring. What are they, 11 and 3 since John took over? So they're playing really, really well. They're scoring goals," said Rick Bowness on Friday.

"Their structure is really good. At once point they were what, three or four games below .500, now they're above .500 and they're chasing us. We know how they're looking at this weekend -- they're trying to close their gap with us -- and we're looking at it to try to extend the lead on them."

PROJECTED LINEUP