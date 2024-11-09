GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have started their four-game homestand 3-0-0, with a 7-4 win over Tampa Bay Lightning, a 3-0 win over Utah Hockey Club and a 1-0 win over Colorado Avalanche Thursday night. The Jets will look to cap off a perfect homestand as the Dallas Stars come to town Saturday afternoon.

"They're a team that their highs and lows, they don't have a lot of highs and lows. They're an even-keeled team. Just about how they play, they defend, they have structure, when it comes to their breakouts, they're good at it,” said Jets head coach Scott Arniel.

“They're pretty predictable, but they're really good at it. They've been doing it as a group for a while. How they take away ice in the neutral zone. They have good speed on their counters through the neutral zone offensively.”

Winnipeg is perfect so far against Central Division rivals after their 1-0 win over Colorado on Thursday night. The Jets may have got the two points from the Avalanche, who knocked them out of the playoffs last April, but Colorado dominated over the final two periods. Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for his second straight shutout and was the main reason Winnipeg moved to 13-1-0.

“You know what, there was some desperation. We knew we weren’t playing our best. But when they would make a pass or they would give a pass to the slot or get opportunities, we had good sticks,” said Mark Scheifele.

“Broke up some passes, broke up some chances that could have been tap-ins. There was some desperation. And obviously having Helle in the net, he was phenomenal. He won us that game.”