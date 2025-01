STAT(S) OF THE DAY: The Jets have scored 145 goals this season to lead the NHL and it’s the most through 40 games in franchise history. Winnipeg also leads the league with nine six-goal outings this season. Mark Scheifele is tied for second in the league in goals with 23 while Kyle Connor is tied for sixth in the league with 22 goals.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "In the third, we went out and dominated. We got the lead again late and gave up that (tying goal). A little bit of the mental side of things. With four (games) in six (days), I’m not using that as an excuse but when you start seeing those kinds of mistakes, it has to drop into there somehow.” - Scott Arniel on the Jets loss to Anaheim to begin the eight-game homestand.