GAMEDAY: Red Wings at Jets

6:30 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

2324_Gameday-2568x1444
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue their four game homestand tonight against the Detroit Red Wings at 6:30 CT at Canada Life Centre.

Winnipeg dropped their last game 3-2 in overtime Monday night to the Montreal Canadiens and sit one point behind Dallas and Colorado for first place in the Central Division heading into action tonight. Both the Stars and Avalanche have the night off so a win over the Red Wings would mean Winnipeg would have sole possesion of top spot.

Winnipeg's power play is 1-for-18 over their last seven games and Rick Bowness mentioned there could be some different looks on Tuesday.

Having Gabe Vilardi and Alex Iafallo on the top power play unit is not new as Iafallo was there earlier in the season and Rick Bowness liked the job he did in the bumper position, but losing Vilardi to a knee injury changed that plan.

"So it’s just now going back to that. We have to change the structure, it’s as simple as that. Keep that top line together. And the second unit you keep Cole with Vladdy, it’s just a little easier on the bench. But we’re just trying to get more," said Bowness.

"Nino’s really good in the bumper, we’re trying to use the bumper a little bit more, we’re trying to get more shots so we’ve got to change the personnel. What was working isn’t working, so let’s try something new. Let’s go back to something where we saw some success early in the year.”

Rick Bowness pre-game media.

A big part of the Jets power play is defenceman Josh Morrissey who left Monday's game after taking a puck to the face. The 28-year-old did return later in the third period and fortunately for him and the team, there was no serious damage.

"I don't have to wear a bubble or a cage or anything like that. Can keep wearing my normal stuff. That part of it's nice for sure. It missed my teeth, so I can chew and eat fine," said Morrissey.

"Like I said, it looks worse than it is right now. Maybe you guys with the cameras on this side can use these guys' cameras over here today."

Josh Morrissey pre-game media.

There were no line rushes this morning, so it looks like there won't be any changes to the lineup outside of Laurent Brossoit getting the start in goal. Brossoit has stopped 72 of the 75 shots he has faced in his last two starts for the Jets that includes a 2-1 win over Carolina and a 2-1 loss to San Jose. 

The Red Wings come into Winnipeg for their only visit of the season and this will be the first time the Jets face Detroit since Patrick Kane joined the team.

"He’s still an elite player. Gives them a lot of good options. They got a lot of skill and speed up front. They’re tough to defend because of that. He gives them a whole different dimension both 5-on-5 and on the power play," said Bowness.

"It’s a different team and they’re playing really well. We got nothing but respect for their skill level. Their coaches have done a great job. That’s a team that’s really on the move forward. Stevie (Yzerman)’s done a great job building that franchise up. It’s a franchise that’s moving forward.”

