GAMEDAY: Red Wings at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue their four game homestand tonight against the Detroit Red Wings at 6:30 CT at Canada Life Centre.

Winnipeg dropped their last game 3-2 in overtime Monday night to the Montreal Canadiens and sit one point behind Dallas and Colorado for first place in the Central Division heading into action tonight. Both the Stars and Avalanche have the night off so a win over the Red Wings would mean Winnipeg would have sole possesion of top spot.

Winnipeg's power play is 1-for-18 over their last seven games and Rick Bowness mentioned there could be some different looks on Tuesday.