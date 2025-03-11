GAMEDAY: Rangers at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

250311_NYR_2568x1444
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets went 2-2-0 during their four-game road trip after suffering a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. The Jets look to bounce back as they host the New York Rangers in the first game of their two game homestand on Tuesday.

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10:30 CT at Canada Life Centre. Make sure to tune into "The Check In" at 12:30 CT for the latest news, interviews and game notes.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

After a four game road trip, the Jets return home where they have gone 23-5-4 which is good for third in the league. Winnipeg has a six game point streak at home (5-0-1) and have lost just two regulation games at Canada Life Centre in the past 20 games (14-2-4). The Jets haven’t allowed four goals at home since Jan. 4 (13 home games).

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"One step at a time as I want to get familiar with the group of guys. There are no holes in the lineup, they are a deep team, a big team, skilled and fast with unbelievable goaltending. Obviously, you just want to see where you fit in. On a personal level I do have a bit of playoff experience and i will just try to help out wherever I can, and I think before you talk playoffs I want to get situated here, fit in in the first couple of games and transition. I will take it one step at a time." - Luke Schenn on being traded to the Jets

News Feed

Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends sell “Lucky Pucks” in support of Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy

Three things - Jets drop final game of road trip

GAMEDAY: Jets at Hurricanes

Three things - Tanev, offence shine in Jets win

Jets acquire forward Brandon Tanev from the Seattle Kraken 

Jets acquire defenceman Luke Schenn from Penguins

GAMEDAY: Jets at Devils

Three things - Jets back in the win column

Jets acquire goaltender Chris Driedger from Panthers

Julien signs three-year, entry-level contract with Jets

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flyers

Jets annual Celebrating Women in Sport game on March 11.

Jets Prospect Report - March 2025

Three things - Jets open road trip with loss to Isles

GAMEDAY: Jets at Islanders

Three things - Jets have lots of chances in loss to Flyers

GAMEDAY: Flyers at Jets

Three things - Predators end Jets win streak