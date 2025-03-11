GAMEDAY: Rangers at Jets

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

After a four game road trip, the Jets return home where they have gone 23-5-4 which is good for third in the league. Winnipeg has a six game point streak at home (5-0-1) and have lost just two regulation games at Canada Life Centre in the past 20 games (14-2-4). The Jets haven’t allowed four goals at home since Jan. 4 (13 home games).

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"One step at a time as I want to get familiar with the group of guys. There are no holes in the lineup, they are a deep team, a big team, skilled and fast with unbelievable goaltending. Obviously, you just want to see where you fit in. On a personal level I do have a bit of playoff experience and i will just try to help out wherever I can, and I think before you talk playoffs I want to get situated here, fit in in the first couple of games and transition. I will take it one step at a time." - Luke Schenn on being traded to the Jets