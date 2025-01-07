GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have opened their eight-game homestand with two losses in a row. The Jets fell to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime on Thursday and 4-2 against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. They will look to rebound on Tuesday night when the Nashville Predators come to town for their third meeting this season and their second meeting in the past nine days.

The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 CT, check back here for lineup information early this afternoon or you can watch the Jets pre-game show "The Check In" at 12:30 CT.