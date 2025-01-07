GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97


By Jamie Thomas
By Jamie Thomas

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have opened their eight-game homestand with two losses in a row. The Jets fell to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime on Thursday and 4-2 against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. They will look to rebound on Tuesday night when the Nashville Predators come to town for their third meeting this season and their second meeting in the past nine days.

The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 CT, check back here for lineup information early this afternoon or you can watch the Jets pre-game show "The Check In" at 12:30 CT.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY: Dylan DeMelo has maintained a +18 rating this season to lead the team. His +18 is tied for the 12th-highest in the league and tied for the fifth-best among defencemen. It’s tied for the fourth-highest in franchise history through the first 41 games played.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “The first half is a great start. We’ve talked about eliminating (eight) teams (in the Western Conference) and putting ourselves in a position where we can put ourselves in a spot to be in the playoffs. We still have 41 to go, it’s still a lot of hockey. We put ourselves in a good spot right now, with a lot of work to go.” - Scott Arniel on reaching the halfway mark of the regular season.

