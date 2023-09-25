News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers (Preseason Game 1)

Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 23, 2023

Winnipeg Jets unveil commemorative jersey in honour of the Royal Canadian Air Force centennial celebration 

It's time to Fly the 'Forty-Eight'!
DeMelo thinks Jets will improve defensively

Perfetti ready for latest challenge

Scheifele, Hellebuyck keeping focus on team success

Colby Barlow signs entry-level contract 

Jets set to kickoff camp

Bowness provides clarity on Jets forward lines
Jets announce 2023-24 broadcast schedule

Flames outlast Jets

Jets announce 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Jets steal one from Canucks

DiVincentiis thriving 

DiVincentiis welcomes second Young Stars opportunity
Jets drop Young Stars Classic opener

Morrissey, Dillon excited for start of training camp

Milic ready for first pro season

Jets Practice Notebook

Jets prospects arrive in Winnipeg
Jets sign defenceman Declan Chisholm to a one-year contract

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets (Preseason Game 2)

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

WPGEDM
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Jets will play their first home game of the preseason at Canada Life Centre when they close out a home and home with the Edmonton Oilers at 7 pm CT tonight.

Winnipeg won 2-1 in a shootout in Edmonton on Sunday night with Collin Delia making 36 saves in his Jets debut and he ended up stopping all three shots he faced in the shootout. Dominic Toninato scored the lone goal in regulation for Winnipeg and Cole Perfetti recorded the winning goal in the shootout. 

Stay tuned for more line-up information as it comes available!