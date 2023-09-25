GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets (Preseason Game 2)

WINNIPEG - The Jets will play their first home game of the preseason at Canada Life Centre when they close out a home and home with the Edmonton Oilers at 7 pm CT tonight.

Winnipeg won 2-1 in a shootout in Edmonton on Sunday night with Collin Delia making 36 saves in his Jets debut and he ended up stopping all three shots he faced in the shootout. Dominic Toninato scored the lone goal in regulation for Winnipeg and Cole Perfetti recorded the winning goal in the shootout.

