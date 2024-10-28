GAMEDAY: Maple Leafs at Jets

WINNIPEG - With the victory on Saturday night over the Calgary Flames, the Winnipeg Jets closed their recent three-game road trip with a perfect 3-0-0 record. They earned wins over the St. Louis Blues (3-2), Seattle Kraken (4-3), and Flames (5-3). The Jets now put their perfect 4-0-0 home record on the line when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday night.

QUOTE OF THE DAY - "We try to do a pretty good job of juts putting it behind us and moving on to the next opponent. We've got Toronto coming into our building. Every game, you've got to turn the last one off, turn this one on, and move forward here. Because it's a different component every night. You've got to be good every night." - Jets head coach Scott Arniel on how much he will discuss the 8-0 start.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY - Saturday’s win over the Calgary Flames gave the Jets their first 8-0-0 start in franchise history… The Jets have now won 16 consecutive regular season games, dating back to last season, which is also a franchise record… Winnipeg is just the fourth franchise in NHL history to hit that mark following the Penguins in 1992-93 (17-0-0), Oilers in 2023-24 (16-0-0) and the Blue Jackets in 2016-17 (16-0-0)… The eightgame win streak also matches the longest win streak in franchise history, which was set twice last season.