GAMEDAY: Maple Leafs at Jets

6:30 pm CT - Amazon Prime; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

241028_TOR_2568x1444
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - With the victory on Saturday night over the Calgary Flames, the Winnipeg Jets closed their recent three-game road trip with a perfect 3-0-0 record. They earned wins over the St. Louis Blues (3-2), Seattle Kraken (4-3), and Flames (5-3). The Jets now put their perfect 4-0-0 home record on the line when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday night.

QUOTE OF THE DAY - "We try to do a pretty good job of juts putting it behind us and moving on to the next opponent. We've got Toronto coming into our building. Every game, you've got to turn the last one off, turn this one on, and move forward here. Because it's a different component every night. You've got to be good every night." - Jets head coach Scott Arniel on how much he will discuss the 8-0 start.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY - Saturday’s win over the Calgary Flames gave the Jets their first 8-0-0 start in franchise history… The Jets have now won 16 consecutive regular season games, dating back to last season, which is also a franchise record… Winnipeg is just the fourth franchise in NHL history to hit that mark following the Penguins in 1992-93 (17-0-0), Oilers in 2023-24 (16-0-0) and the Blue Jackets in 2016-17 (16-0-0)… The eightgame win streak also matches the longest win streak in franchise history, which was set twice last season.

News Feed

Three things - Perfect road trip

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

The story behind the mask designs

Three things - Jets OT magic in Seattle

GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken

Three things - Three point night for Perfetti

Jets announce schedule updates

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues

Impressive start for Jets

Three things - Lowry line takes over in third

GAMEDAY: Penguins at Jets

Three things - Jets reward Hellebuyck with big win

GAMEDAY: Sharks at Jets

"He truly is special"

Canada Life Centre will welcome its 20 millionth guest Friday, Oct. 18 at Jets’ Hellebuyck Night

Morrissey primed for another big year

Owning a restaurant with Josh Morrissey

Hellebuyck named second star of the week