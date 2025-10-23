GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets open a three-game homestand tonight when they face the Seattle Kraken at Canada Life Centre tonight (7 CT, TSN3/680 CJOB, Power 97).
The Jets (5-1) have won five straight games after a 2-1 come from behind effort in Calgary on Monday night. Mark Scheifele scored the game winning goal in the third period and Jonathan Toews recorded his first goal as a Jet. Toews is looking more and more comfortable with his hometown team as each game goes by.
“These last few games I feel like I am really starting to settle in and just think less with systems and the play calling, draws and what we do off the faceoff, all the little details of the team game are finally starting to become second nature,” said Toews on Monday night.
“I can go out there and maybe not over think but start to relax with the puck and be a little more comfortable and not as afraid to make mistakes and from there the offence comes.”
Going off of the line rushes from practice on Wednesday, Toews will remain with Gustav Nyquist and Nino Niederreiter. There is a ton of NHL experience on the Toews line as the trio have a combined 2,915 regular season games. For Niederreiter, he jokingly like to remind Toews and Nyquist that he is much younger (Niederreiter (32), Toews, (37) and Nyquist (36).
“So, I always keep them honest that way. But no. I mean, obviously they're new to the team, make sure we talk a lot like I mentioned and getting down the system,” said Niederreiter on Wednesday.
“Tell them kind of like how we do things here and how things are supposed to look like. And I think each and every game, they feel like they get better as well.”
