GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

ST. PAUL – Despite the fact the Winnipeg Jets have won six of their first nine games this season, the search for a full 60-minute performance is still ongoing.

All through the early part of the regular season, the Jets (6-3-0) have shown they can play to their stingy, back-to-back William Jennings Trophy standard. To this point, it just hasn’t been throughout a full contest.

The next chance to do that comes tonight in Minnesota against the Wild. It’s also an opportunity to clean up a few areas that led to Winnipeg’s most recent loss, a home-stand finishing 3-2 setback to the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.

"We're in game nine here. It's time to end that stuff,” head coach Scott Arniel said following that loss. “What we did in the first period was hard work and it has to happen each and every shift and it has to happen from all four lines and all of our D. That's our DNA.”

The first period that Arniel is referencing may not look stunning on the surface – after all, the score was 0-0. A deeper look, though, shows that Winnipeg controlled the areas they want to control.

Natural Stat Trick’s metrics gave Winnipeg the edge in five-on-five shot attempts (20-13), scoring chances (9-7), and high-danger chances (7-2).

“That was the exact blueprint of what we wanted to do for three periods,” said Dylan DeMelo. “Then in the second period we got away from it. We’ve got to stay with it and stay patient with our game. We’re still trying to find that right now.”

That’s all part of the journey in the regular season and the Jets remain a confident group. They didn’t hold a full team practice on Monday, instead opting for rest coming out of three games in four days.

The Jets will hold a morning skate at Grand Casino Arena, so stay tuned for line-up updates as they come available.

It could be said that Winnipeg’s opponent on this one-game road trip, is also trying to find their game as the final week of October begins. The Wild (3-5-2) dropped a 6-5 overtime decision to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday and, like the Jets, are dealing with some injuries of their own.

Veterans Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno, Zach Bogosian, and Nico Sturm are all out, and Minnesota – a team that was middle of the pack last year in goals against (16th) - has allowed the second most goals in the National Hockey League so far.

So, Tuesday’s tilt isn’t only about two valuable divisional points on the line, it will also be a chance for both squads to establish the type of game they’ve been striving for all season.

“In the grand scheme of things, it is so early so it is all about finding ways to get better, to execute cleaner and continue to get more and more of our game building throughout the season,” said Josh Morrissey, who hit 300 career assists with his two helpers on Sunday. “It is an opportunity to build and find ways to improve and grow and with a lot of new faces in our room.”

The Jets swept the four-game season series with the Wild last season, so Winnipeg knows they’ll be facing a motivated group in the Wild – who are also trying to get a six-game home stand back on track after opening with losses to Utah and San Jose.

Arniel and his staff will certainly dig into some of the tendencies they see in the Wild, but most of the focus for them – and the players – will be what Winnipeg needs to do in their own game to be successful.

"Keep hammering it home. There's a lot of ways that you can look at it,” said Arniel. “It's going to be one of those situations that doesn't get any better unless we start to do it on a consistent basis each and every period."

Puck drop is set for 7 pm CT.