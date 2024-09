WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets will pack up and board a plane today and head to Edmonton for their second preseason game in as many days.

The Jets fell 5-2 to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night, Colin Miller and Colby Barlow scored for Winnipeg. Kaapo Kahkonen made 23 saves in his Jets debut in net.

Expect another young lineup today in Edmonton.

MORE TO COME...