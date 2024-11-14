GAMEDAY: Jets at Lightning

6:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

241114_TBL_2568x1444
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

TAMPA BAY - The Winnipeg Jets continue a three-game road trip tonight when they close out the season series with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Jets (15-1-0) are coming off a 6-3 victory in New York against the Rangers on Tuesday, and were also victorious in the first meeting of the season with the Lightning back on November 3. In that contest, a 7-4 final score, Mark Scheifele, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Nikolaj Ehlers all posted two-point performances.

The Lightning will be a rested squad, as they haven't played since last Thursday when they dropped a 2-1 shootout decision to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate at 10:30 am CT, so stay tuned for line-up updates as they come available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

