GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets play their final road preseason game tonight when they take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The line-up is expected to have more of a veteran presence as the preseason schedule starts to dwindle, however head coach Rick Bowness confirmed on Sunday that Kyle Connor (illness), Gabriel Vilardi (illness), Nate Schmidt (lower body), and Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) won't travel to Calgary on Monday.

In goal, the head coach expects Connor Hellebuyck will want to play the full game. Hellebuyck, the three-time Vezina Trophy finalist (and 2020 winner), has played just over one period in the preseason, making 19 saves on 20 shots on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames.

"I got the adrenaline going, I felt really jumpy, I had some good speed," said Hellebuyck. "I thought I was holding my ground well, so a lot of my details were there. That being said, as the season approaches and camp slowly winds down, you are going to get tested a little more. So we have a couple more games and I’m really hoping I learn something or figure out I have some things I have to lock down and can kind of transition my game to other places."

Stay tuned for more line-up information as it comes available!

***READ SUNDAY'S COVERAGE***