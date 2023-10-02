News Feed

Jets reduce training camp roster by three players

Jets reduce training camp roster by three players
Jets reduce training camp roster by five players

Jets reduce training camp roster by five players
Jets reduce training camp roster by 10 players

Jets reduce training camp roster by 10 players
GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators (Preseason Game 4)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators (Preseason Game 4)
Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 28, 2023

Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 28, 2023
Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 1

Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 1
Winnipeg Jets launch new slate of original content and Jets App enhancements 

Winnipeg Jets launch new slate of original content and Jets App enhancements 
Ford makes an impression

Ford makes an impression
GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets (Preseason Game 3)

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets (Preseason Game 3)
Jets reduce training camp roster by six players

Jets reduce training camp roster by six players
GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets (Preseason Game 2)

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets (Preseason Game 2)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers (Preseason Game 1)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers (Preseason Game 1)
Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 23, 2023

Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 23, 2023
Winnipeg Jets unveil commemorative jersey in honour of the Royal Canadian Air Force centennial celebration 

It's time to Fly the 'Forty-Eight'!
DeMelo thinks Jets will improve defensively

DeMelo thinks Jets will improve defensively
Perfetti ready for latest challenge

Perfetti ready for latest challenge
Scheifele, Hellebuyck keeping focus on team success

Scheifele, Hellebuyck keeping focus on team success this season
Colby Barlow signs entry-level contract 

Jets sign forward Colby Barlow to a three-year, entry-level contract 

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

8:00 pm CT - TV: WinnipegJets.com; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

CGY

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets play their final road preseason game tonight when they take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The line-up is expected to have more of a veteran presence as the preseason schedule starts to dwindle, however head coach Rick Bowness confirmed on Sunday that Kyle Connor (illness), Gabriel Vilardi (illness), Nate Schmidt (lower body), and Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) won't travel to Calgary on Monday.

In goal, the head coach expects Connor Hellebuyck will want to play the full game. Hellebuyck, the three-time Vezina Trophy finalist (and 2020 winner), has played just over one period in the preseason, making 19 saves on 20 shots on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames.

"I got the adrenaline going, I felt really jumpy, I had some good speed," said Hellebuyck. "I thought I was holding my ground well, so a lot of my details were there. That being said, as the season approaches and camp slowly winds down, you are going to get tested a little more. So we have a couple more games and I’m really hoping I learn something or figure out I have some things I have to lock down and can kind of transition my game to other places."

Stay tuned for more line-up information as it comes available!

***READ SUNDAY'S COVERAGE***